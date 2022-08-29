The Daily Advertiser

Fair Work Ombudsman says that CSU has signed an enforceable undertaking committing it to paying staff by early next year

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated August 29 2022 - 9:28pm, first published 7:00pm
CSU recently admitted to underpaying casual staff by millions from 2015 to 2022. File Shot

A deadline has been set for Charles Sturt University to pay back millions of dollars to underpaid casual staff dating back to 2015.

