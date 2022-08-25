Long known as the food bowl of the nation, the Riverina is now primed to become its next big dining destination, according to local gastronomes.
A mix of the pandemic and evolving food tastes has accelerated the rise of the region's 'foodie culture'.
Advertisement
"There wasn't a really great food scene prior to 2011," Tania Sibrey, the director of food school Food I Am, said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
But in the decade since she started Food I Am, which offers gourmet cooking classes, she has seen the Riverina embrace food culture.
"The food and wine scene has really matured in the Riverina and in the last three years we've had a lot more cafes, bars and restaurants open, offering what used to be just the metro experience," she said.
Food I Am was recently awarded a number of medals at the Sydney Royal Fine Food Show, including gold for its Corowa Whisky Marmalade, further recognition of the region's standing in the food community.
Ms Sibrey said one of the big food trends in recent years has been the elevation of local produce and artisan experiences, and that's helped drive the industry.
She said places like Wollundry Grove Olives, Coolamon Cheese and the Thirsty Crow are places that offer great food and beverage experiences and that will continue to grow.
"The more food and wine experiences the better ... you need multiple things to do for people to come to town," she said. "I feel that we're the new go-to place."
Jamie Shepley, the owner of Mr Lawrence cafe and Hide Steak & Bar, agrees that Wagga is ready to take on that food destination mantle and that's why he's invested heavily in the local scene.
He said Wagga had been a "food wasteland for a long time", dominated by the "counter meal scene", but a slew of new fine dining restaurants is turning that around.
Mr Shepley said key to the burgenoning scene is greater collaboration between local chefs and farmers on keeping that food, traditionally sent around the nation, in the region.
"The Riverina has always been known as a food bowl, but it was kind of hard to get hold of it," he said.
"It's changing now and we can actually access the meat from local producers, local small farms, which is great."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.