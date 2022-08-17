The Daily Advertiser

Children's festival Spring Jam to return after COVID hiatus with more fun for Wagga's kids

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated August 17 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPRINGING INTO FUN: The popular kids' festival Spring Jam will be back next month.

Back for its third iteration, Wagga's Spring Jam festival will return to the botanic gardens this September.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Georgia Rossiter

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.