Back for its third iteration, Wagga's Spring Jam festival will return to the botanic gardens this September.
The free children's festival was one of many events forced to cancel in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
This year, Wagga City Council event manager Sally Manning said there will be more on offer than ever, including a 'chill out zone' for some quiet time.
"We've got music on the main stage from Bunny Racket, we have a rock climbing wall, and we have workshops where you can get your hands nice and dirty," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There are also more relaxed offerings including yoga, and some mindfulness sessions."
Sangha Studio owner Justine Sydenham said this will be her first time at Spring Jam and will be helping to run four sessions on the day.
"There's going to be two children's yoga classes that go for 30 minutes and two kids' sensory mindfulness sessions," she said.
Ms Manning said the yoga and mindfulness sessions were to try to offer something for all abilities.
"These kind of spaces can be overwhelming for little ones and it's nice to have an offering where they can take a corner of the gardens and relax and unwind," she said.
"It's really important we offer that as well."
Designed for children aged two to 12, Ms Manning said Spring Jam brought activities and games that are not normally accessible to Wagga families.
"It's about bringing in some offerings that aren't readily available in the area," she said.
"We encourage young and old to come together and enjoy the facilities we have here."
Spring Jam will be held at the Wagga Botanic Gardens on Saturday, September 24.
For more information about the free event, visit www.visitwagga.com/springjam
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.