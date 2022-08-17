A man has been taken to hospital following another truck rollover at a notorious Wagga intersection.
Emergency services were called to the junction of the Olympic Highway and Old Narrandera Road at Gobbagombalin about 10am on Wednesday following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said multiple paramedic road crews responded to the incident, which involved a cement truck that had rolled.
The truck has landed on its side and is blocking Old Narrandera Road in both directions, causing its closure. Traffic on the Olympic Highway has been slowed to a temporary speed limit of 60km/h.
The spokesperson said the driver of the truck, a man believed to be aged in his 20s, was assessed at the scene but did not appear to have sustained any obvious injuries.
The man was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment, amid concerns he might have struck his head during the rollover.
The crash is the second at the same location in the space of just over a week.
Last Tuesday, a truck landed on its side on Old Narrandera Road after it rolled at the intersection and scattered debris across the road.
The driver of that truck was also assessed by paramedics but did not sustain any significant injuries.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
