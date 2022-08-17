Three homes have been raided, a man has been charged and more arrests are expected as a Riverina Police District strike force continues its crackdown on drugs in the region.
Cocaine, MDMA and cannabis supply in the Wagga and Tumut areas has been under the microscope of the Wagga Region Enforcement Squad and its Strike Force Alekseev, which was formed in January.
Investigations led officers to three homes in the region on Tuesday, with a search warrant executed at a home on Hudson Street in Tumut around 9.30am.
That search allegedly uncovered more than 30g of cocaine, as well as MDMA and cannabis and 16 illegal fireworks, according to police.
Around the same time, police searched a home several streets away in Jillabenan Close, seizing cash and prescription medication.
A 27-year-old Tumut man arrested at the Hudson Street raid was taken to Tumut Police Station and now has a court date on September 12.
He will appear before Tumut Local Court after being charged with 14 offences, including five counts of possessing a prohibited drug, four counts of supplying a prohibited drug and two counts of possessing or attempting to possess a prescribed restricted substance.
The man also faces single charges of handling explosive or precursor without authorising licence, recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.
While at the Jillabenan Close home, police spoke to a 29-year-old resident at the scene, and investigations are continuing.
A third search warrant was executed at a home in Mackay Place in Ashmont around 12.20pm, allegedly uncovering cocaine, cannabis, prescription medication and a slingshot.
Anyone with information that might assist Strike Force Alekseev is urged to make contact through Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or using the online reporting page.
