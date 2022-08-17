The Daily Advertiser
Charges laid as Wagga region drug strike force raids homes in Tumut, Ashmont

By Daisy Huntly
Updated August 17 2022 - 4:44am, first published 1:05am
Police allegedly discovered drugs, cash, and fireworks in raids across Tumut and Wagga on Tuesday. Picture: File/NSW Police

Three homes have been raided, a man has been charged and more arrests are expected as a Riverina Police District strike force continues its crackdown on drugs in the region.

