A truck has rolled on a diversion route around a flooded section of a Riverina highway.
The Newell Highway was closed between Gillenbah and Reas Lane due to flooding on Saturday, with traffic being directed back to the Newell via a short loop to the west of the intersection with the Sturt Highway.
Emergency services were called to the crash just before 7am on Monday, where a fuel tanker was found to have rolled on Reas Lane.
The driver of the truck was trapped for a short time, a spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed, and the rig came to grief after travelling around a bend and rolling off the road.
The driver, a man believed to be aged in his 50s, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said.
The NSW Transport Management Centre advises traffic is affected and urges travellers passing through the area to slow down and exercise caution.
The Sturt Highway remains open at Gillenbah despite floodwaters breaching the road on the weekend.
The major highway is still passable, with alternating traffic conditions in place through the affected area.
