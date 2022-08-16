The Daily Advertiser

Emergency services responded to a crash in Ashmont

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 16 2022 - 8:24am, first published 8:00am
CRASH: Cars collide in Ashmont on Tuesday evening. Picture: Taylor Dodge

The drivers of two cars have escaped unscathed after their vehicles collided in Ashmont this afternoon.

