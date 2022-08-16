The drivers of two cars have escaped unscathed after their vehicles collided in Ashmont this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Truscott Drive, Ashmont, at about 5.40pm on Tuesday afternoon following reports two cars had collided.
Traffic was temporarily disrupted at the location while emergency services worked to clear the scene.
Police, NSW Ambulance and a Fire and Rescue crew attended the scene as well as a tow truck.
None of the involved required hospital care.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
