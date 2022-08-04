The Daily Advertiser

Traffic temporarily interrupted on Olympic Highway at The Rock after truck crashes

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 4 2022 - 7:29am, first published 5:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRASH: Traffic was temporarily interupted on the Olympic Highway at The Rock after a truck ran off the road. Picture: LiveTraffic NSW

The driver of a truck has escaped injury after his truck went off the road on the Olympic Highway at The Rock on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.