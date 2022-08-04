The driver of a truck has escaped injury after his truck went off the road on the Olympic Highway at The Rock on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the incident about 2.40pm on Thursday following reports a truck had left the road.
Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the truck left the road at a "dangerous" stretch of the highway.
"The truck was moved off the road relatively quickly. Northbound traffic was stopped at 3pm for about 10 minutes.
"Traffic won't be affected going into the afternoon."
It is reported the driver of the truck was not injured during the crash.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
