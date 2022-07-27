The Daily Advertiser

Wagga baker Jenny Nixon is urging residents to donate their bone marrow

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 27 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GRATEFUL: Wagga baker Jenny Nixon is hoping others struggling with cancer will be given the same opportunity she was. Picture: Les Smith

WAGGA baker Jenny Nixon's bone marrow donor gave her a second chance at life, and now she is hoping for others to be giving the same opportunity.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.