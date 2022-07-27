WAGGA baker Jenny Nixon's bone marrow donor gave her a second chance at life, and now she is hoping for others to be giving the same opportunity.
Ms Nixon was diagnosed with Myelodysplasia, a rare form of blood cancer only one in 500,000 people get, on Christmas eve in 2016.
The 63-year-old went on to receive 120 blood transfusions, visiting Wagga base Hospital every three weeks for two days to have blood put into her body before she finally underwent a bone marrow transfusion.
"Blood and bone marrow donations are two extremely important things," she said.
"Your bone marrow is what produces blood and blood cancer stops you from producing that."
A lack of awareness around donating bone marrow is what Ms Nixon believes has resulted in a lack of donors.
Giving bone marrow is just as easy as giving blood, but Ms Nixon said people are way more willing to donate blood than bone marrow.
"I was incredibly lucky. I got a donor within a couple of months," she said.
Ms Nixon's donor is a man in his 50s from Germany who works as an engineer for Volkswagen.
The pair exchanged details after the transplant and to this day remain in contact.
"Every time I do something special I send him a photo thanking him," Ms Nixon said.
Just 18-months ago Ms Nixon, after having to learn to walk again, rode up Mount Kosciusko with a friend.
The activity was just one of many of Ms Nixon's bucket list.
"No words can describe what it means to me," she said.
"He didn't only give me life, he gave me a lot of opportunities."
That isn't always the case.
"Bone marrow doesn't get donated that often," Ms Nixon said.
"My circle of people in my life, they had no idea they could be on a bone marrow register."
Ms Nixon said donating bone marrow is a simple procedure, and it is easier to receive then blood.
"It takes 30 minutes to have a bone marrow transplant and it takes three hours to have a blood transfusion," she said.
"I wouldn't have survived with just the blood, I would have had to spend the rest of my life in hospital having blood transfusions- but the more you have the more antibodies you get in your blood which makes it harder for you to get a match for more transfusions."
Bone marrow is used for blood cancer and leukaemia patients.
Ms Nixon, well-known in Wagga for her baked goods, said she is now doing "pretty good".
"I struggle with fatigue and my liver isn't wonderful- but I'm just grateful to be alive," she said.
To go on the bone marrow registry visit https://www.lifeblood.com.au/organ-and-tissue/bone-marrow.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
