The Daily Advertiser
What's on

South Wagga Apex Club announce plans to host Motor Mania, city's first ever lawn mower race event

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
July 25 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEED FOR SPEED: Andrew McPherson says he is very excited to be bringing lawn mower races to Wagga for the first time. Picture: Monty Jacka

Riverina revheads will be souping up their lawn mowers and swapping the backyard for the racetrack later this year, when a niche sport makes its first official appearance in Wagga.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.