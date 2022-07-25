Riverina revheads will be souping up their lawn mowers and swapping the backyard for the racetrack later this year, when a niche sport makes its first official appearance in Wagga.
The South Wagga Apex Club has announced plans to host the inaugural Motor Mania - a family-friendly event centred around a series of ride-on lawn mower races.
While some of the races will be contested by experienced racers, the club is also encouraging local families to get together in the shed and tinker away at a vehicle of their own for the open division.
Club member Andrew McPherson said blades were removed from the mowers and many chose to upgrade theirs with motorcycle engines.
"The best thing about it is you don't need any mass expense or past skills to do it," he said. "We're just encouraging people to get creative and think outside the box really."
Mr McPherson said the idea to bring the growing sport to Wagga was born during the height of the pandemic, as the club pondered ways to get people out and about.
The event will also be the season opener for the Australian Ride On Lawn Mower Racing Association, with seasoned racers travelling from across the country to take each other on.
Mr McPherson saw the association compete earlier this month and described the experience as "crazy".
"It was the first time I've ever watched them live and the mowers really get moving, spitting grass out the back and sliding into corners," he said.
Motor Mania will be hosted at the Wagga and District Kart Racing Club on September 3.
The South Wagga Apex Club event has been sponsored by Wagga City Council, Hutcheon & Pearce, and Harvey's Mower & Chainsaw Centre.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
