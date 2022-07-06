The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, July 7, 2022

July 6 2022 - 7:30pm
Letters: More to flag move than an invitation to start a debate

Apparently, in the press conference when Adam Bandt stood the Australian flag in the naughty corner rather than have the symbol of the country that pays his salary anywhere visible, he was "starting a discussion" about something or other - at least according to George Benedyka ("Bloodshed of colonisation never accounted for", June 25).

