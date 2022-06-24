The Daily Advertiser
Collingullie-Glenfield Park eyes return to winning form against Bulldogs

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 24 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:30am
BACK IN: Dan Kennedy returns to Collingullie-Glenfield Park's team for Saturday's clash at Turvey Park. Picture: Les Smith

COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park co-coach Nick Perryman is confident his side will deliver the right response at Turvey Park on Saturday after describing last week's draw with Coolamon as a 'lull'.

