COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park co-coach Nick Perryman is confident his side will deliver the right response at Turvey Park on Saturday after describing last week's draw with Coolamon as a 'lull'.
Perryman wasn't happy with the Demons' basic skills and intensity against the Hoppers, but they still escaped with a share of the points to remain equal second with Coolamon with a 6-1-1 record.
The fourth-placed Bulldogs are looking to back up last week's one-point win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, their first top five scalp of the year, while Tom Yates' 300th game will also add motivation.
The Demons will welcome back key forward Andrew Clifford, who has missed the past two games through injury and illness, while defender Dan Kennedy (calf) will play his first senior game of the year after building up match fitness in reserves.
Jayden Klemke and Tom Crackanthorp come out of the side for the Demons, while Turvey Park welcomes back ruckman Shaun Allan, defenders Ben Lewington and Harry Woods and half-forward Stephen Camp.
Perryman said illness has affected the squad the past fortnight, but is looking for his side to bounce back against the Bulldogs.
The Demons ambushed Turvey Park early in round one, with a nine-goals-to-one first quarter setting up a 46-point win.
Perryman expects a far bigger challenge at Maher Oval.
"We expect their best, they've been travelling pretty well, and we're a lot different to the first game of the year as well," Perryman said.
"Last week we didn't do the basics well at all, we were very fumbly. Coolamon's pressure was right up and we didn't handle that, and the intensity wasn't where it had been.
"It was a lull from us and we were probably lucky to get away with a draw, we're looking for a response this week."
Young forward Sam Stening was quiet against the Hoppers after a dominant few weeks previously. Perryman said Clifford's return, allowing Stening to play further up the ground, should allow him to return to his strengths.
"He (Stening) played a bit deeper than usual last weekend, and maybe had a down game after travelling really well before that," Perryman said.
"Cliff coming back in will release him to get up the ground a bit more, and probably didn't use him the best last week which is probably my fault."
In other notable team changes, Matt Hamblin will miss Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's clash with Wagga Tigers after failing to recover from an ankle injury which forced him from the field late in the last game at Narrandera three weeks ago.
However the club expect him to be a certain starter in next Sunday's home blockbuster against Coolamon.
