Saturday, Mangoplah Sportsground, 2.10pm
MCUE
Advertisement
B: P Killalea, J Scott, D Bunyan
HB: N Collins, T Smith, H Collins
C: J Male, E Schiller, D Arthur
HF: P Griffin, C Quade, F Collins
F: W Clarke, T Castles, J.Dore
FOLL: J Whitley, T Keogh, R Turnbull
Int: C Chambers, J Godde, I Damme, A McCormack, L Pulver
GRIFFITH
B: J Nancarrow, J Best, M Agnew.
HB: C Cunial, S Foley, P Payne
C: J Summers, T Moraschi, L Wallace
HF: T Argus, O Bartter, L Owen
F: B Spencer, J Toscan, S Daniels
Foll: N Richards, K Spencer, J Girdler
Int: N Conlan, R Matheson, J Neylan
MCUE
B: R Wales, S Mazzocchi, N Sainsbury
Advertisement
HB: J Melton, M Pollack, R Cole
C: J Duke, H Dew, H Whitley
HF: S Dean, C Chambers, M Bloomfield
F: N Davis, M Sykes, N Miller
Foll: C Spackman, W Seymour, B Moller
Int: X Moller, S Moller, L Pulver
Advertisement
GRIFFITH
B: D McKenzie, A Verhagen, Q Stevenson
HB: T Shannon, C Harrison , S Irvin
C: A Ray, W Ellis, K Ruyg
HF: B McRae, S Robinson, D Crack
F: C Bock, A Brown, N Witherspoon
Advertisement
Foll: Z DeMamiel, J Crowe D Catanzariti
Int: N Poole , J Craven, B Geddes
MCUE
B: M Neiberding, I Jones, K Wood
HB: J Woodhouse, H Hosie, B Edmunds
C: A Smith, I Molloy, H Wheeler
Advertisement
HF: H Smith, L Pulver, S Moller
F: M Beer. C Jarick, C Hounsell
FOLL: C Reynoldson, X McDevitt, X Moller
Int: T Smith, M Walker
GRIFFITH
B: B Burns, L Demamiel, K Stevenson,
Advertisement
HB: J Rogerson, Z Connor, M Vardanega.
C: R Best, M Ashcroft, B Morrissey
HF: M Bennett, B Devery, B Signor
F: T Aquino, T Bartter, D Patterson
Foll: J Neyland, M Rosengreen, R Spencer
Int: S Pastro, N Singh, J Menengazzo
Advertisement
Saturday, Robertson Oval, 2.10pm
WAGGA TIGERS
B: I Lyons, B Morton, L Waters
HB: L Shepherd, M Stephenson, T McCoullough
C: A Bennett, J Cornell, J Staines
HF: N Cooke, C Pavitt, J Lucas
Advertisement
F: J Larwood, J Manton, P Ryan
Foll: H Cook, B Gould, S Flanigan
Int: X Heeney, H Cock, A Singh
GANMAIN-GRONG GRONG-MATONG
B: J Sase J Walsh S Hamblin
HB: K Mahon B Walsh M Knagge
Advertisement
C: K Watts A Proctor C Krebsar
HF: J Lander D Foley J McCaig
F: M Rothnie G Alexander L Parker
Foll: J Olsson M Taylor T Anderson
Int: S Butterfield E Daniher D Cooke
WAGGA TIGERS
Advertisement
B: T Maiden, Z Cornell, J Shaw
HB: M Wadley, L Gregurke, S Lucas
C: W Kirkup, D Perri, R Errington
HF: L Quince, H Bennett, C. Dunne-Argus
F: H. Hannaford, M. Noonan, H. Wooden
Followers: J. Scarr, J. McCoullough, J. Myers
Advertisement
Interchange: M. Griffin, D. Kingwill, R. Cavazza, F. Russell
GANMAIN-GRONG GRONG-MATONG
B: J Anderson, W Bryon, B Hicksman
HB: N Fitzgerald-Holmes, S Tempelton, B Robertson
C: M Hatty, C Smith, R Lamont
HF: H Crozier, P Lucas, J Guthrie
Advertisement
F: J Wilson, Z Brain, M Daniher
Foll: S Foley, Z Burhop, Z Forrestenko
Int: B Bryon, L Bryon, D Newnham, C McRory
WAGGA TIGERS
B: T Flanigan, W Field, A Lyons
HB: L Brett, F Hubbard, N Dohl
Advertisement
C: C Chobdzynski, O Whalan, J Lucas
HF: E Middleton, J Doswell, M Ryan
F: C Currie, D Howard, C Eyles
Foll: L Field, B Walker, C Wadley
Int: C Scarr, D O'Toole, J Press, J Street, N Quince
GANMAIN-GRONG GRONG-MATONG
Advertisement
B: T Hatty L Wall W Dennis
HB: N Hatty T Gentle G Richardson
C: J Pritchett J Taylor T Hare
HF: B BlackWell T Kerrsik E Hart
F: S Booth J Guthrie S Lenton
Foll: T Smith J Sullivan H Pollard
Advertisement
Int: L Hatty N Hamblin
Saturday, Maher Oval, 2.10pm
TURVEY PARK
B: R Weidemann, D Irvine, B Lewington
HB: J Margosis, T Doyle, W O'Connor
C: J Haggar, E Weidemann, L Mazzocchi
Advertisement
HF: J Glanvill, A Emery, S Camp
F: T Yates, B Wallett, C Baxter
Foll: S Allan, J White, C Dooley
Int: W Ashcroft, R Leary, H Woods
COLLINGULLIE-GLENFIELD PARK
B: D Kennedy, J Pope, D Frawley
Advertisement
HB: J Gunning, H Radley, J Perryman
C: B Harper, N Perryman, H Wichman
HF: C Fuller, S Stening, B McMillan
F: E Perryman, A Clifford, S Small
Foll: M Inglis, M Klemke, S Jolliffe
Int: J Kennedy, N Harper, J Hughes
Advertisement
In: A Clifford, D Kennedy, N Harper
Out: T Crackanthorp, J Klemke
TURVEY PARK
B: M Jenkins, L Johnstone, B Robbins
HB: Z Randal, H Hallcroft, T Isaac
C: D Smith, L Quilter, L Grigg
Advertisement
HF: A Smith, H Cook, H Jenkins
F: E Grigg, C Grintell, M Ness
Foll: H Voss, H Stapleton, S Jones
Inter: E Randal, B Cooper, J Hockley, O Jenkins
COLLINGULLIE-GLENFIELD PARK
B: P Woods, Z Bolger, Z Burkinshaw
Advertisement
HB: L Murray, D Carroll, T Banks
C: J Sanbrook, W Hughes, H Hugler
HF: R Davis, J Conlan, M Cooke
F: D Dejong, M Geppert, N Harris
Foll: M Thomas, R Martyn, Z Billingham
Int: P Harris, M Wittman, L Bruckner, S Macklan
Advertisement
Emerg: N Watters
TURVEY PARK
B: J Smith, F Von Marburg, G Von Marburg
HB: G Charleson, B Harmer, H Curry
C: N Wetherill, J Cain, A Jenkins
HF: J Wallett, C Stratton, H Rynehart
Advertisement
F: L Livio, A Weightman, J O'Connor
Foll: W Voss, J Cole, B Toohey
Int: B Quilter, T Wilson
COLLINGULLIE-GLENFIELD PARK
B: P Fitzgerald, J Schneider, J Fuller
HB: T Wichman, H Bent
Advertisement
C: C Bourne
HF: N Woods, T Bourne, N Vennell
F: C Woods, A O'Connor, T Haines
Foll: A Walsh, O Wichman, T Howard
Sunday, Kindra Park 2.10pm
COOLAMON
Advertisement
B: M Robinson, Z Oliver, P Bray
HB: L Gerhard, J Buchanan, N Buchanan
C: R Cox, J Barrett, A Macauley
HF: B Glyde, M McGowan, C Mattingly
F: W Graetz, J Redfern, J Maslin
Foll: G Okerenyang, J Sykes, S Darcy
Advertisement
Int: B Leary, H Wakefield, H Bradley
In: G Okerenyang, C Mattingly, H Bradley
Out: A Clarke (away), W McGowan (away), J Carroll (inj)
NARRANDERA
B: J Smith, N O'Brien, T VanBuuren
HB: C Irons, K Bull, J Grinter
Advertisement
C: Leigh McKay S Randall, L Jamieson
HF: J Bourke, T Metcalfe, J Absolom
F: B Jamieson, F Inglis, H Odgers
Foll: B Hutchison, C Vearing, Luke McKay
Int: B Grinter, K Bloomfield, B Hall
COOLAMON
Advertisement
B: L Payne, J Bradley, A Buchegger
HB: J Fifield, M Barnes, I Pattison
C: D Mackay, J Maddox, J Buttifant
HF: L McLoughlin, B Edyvean, J Robinson
F: M Coates, T Gillard, T Garrett
Foll: L Owens, W Alchin, T Vance
Advertisement
Int: A Thompson, J Manley, P McCallum, J Neale
NARRANDERA
B: W Roffe, C Finemore, D Knagge
HB: A Beal, S Quilter, L Brown
C: C Whiteman, M Mellon, J Kirk
HF: H Wasley-Rielly, M O'Keffe, K Spencer
Advertisement
F: A Eldridge, D Matthews, D Riddell
Foll: L Kerr, M Dillon, Z Litchfield
Int: D Williams, M Quince, J Morgan, L Deen
COOLAMON
B: N Holden, I Buchanan, J Kingham
HB: L Higman, R Gallagher, L Fifield
Advertisement
C: J Nelson, L Burns, R Furner
HF: J Sandral, L Naumann, M Dryden
F: N Buchanan, J Rudd, R Judd
Foll: T Pumpa, B Hilton, C Masterson
Int: L McCaig, H Burns, L Moore, C Palmer, C Gallagher
NARRANDERA
Advertisement
B: J Langley, J Kerr, M Forrest
HB: M Kirk, T Mclellan, T O'Mahoney
C: A Irons, J Tereva, M Rainbird
HF: J Morgan, A Rankin, C Gonzalez-Monardes
F: M Salafia, J Craze, R Hugo
Foll: D Beard, D Harrison, L Deen
Advertisement
Int: R Hitchens, T Davies-Botten, H Davies-Botten, C Irons, B Stewart
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.