Lake Albert captain Ben Angel says that his side is looking forward to this weekend's clash against Tumut where the Sharks will be looking to continue their recent run of strong form.
The Sharks come into the clash on the back of four wins in a row including a 7-0 victory over Henwood Park over the weekend and Angel says his side is ready for the clash this weekend.
Advertisement
"We are all looking forward to it," Angel said.
"I think the first time we played them it was a 3-3 draw in round one but we are getting a lot more used to playing together as a unit.
"That has definitely been coming together over the last month."
Lake Albert had one of the toughest starts to the Pascoe Cup season which included playing Leeton and Hanwood during their opening three matches.
Following their draw with Tumut in the first round, they also drew with Leeton before going down to Hanwood 2-0.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Since then however, they have rebounded nicely to sit third on the ladder and are hoping to make a run at the top two in the back half of the season.
"We did have a pretty tough run," Angel said.
"We are hopeful of getting the three points this week as we have Leeton and Hanwood in the following weeks so there is a few tough ones coming up.
"Last week was a big one as well against Henwood as we don't want to lose touch with the top two.
"We have got to keep banking the three points when we can and hopefully take a few points off Leeton and Hanwood when we play them."
Lake Albert had their best defensive effort for the year last weekend, having their first clean sheet against what can be a dangerous Henwood Park line-up.
"It is something that the defensive line and our goalkeeper Robert Fry have been talking about the last month," Angel said.
"We hadn't had a clean sheet up to then and we had been letting in a few little soft goals.
"Particularly against Coota and Tolland there were some pretty cheap ones towards the end of the game so it is good to get that clean sheet finally.
"Hopefully it's the first of a few more to come for the rest of the year."
Advertisement
Tumut are also coming into the clash on the back of a win, defeating Wagga United 2-1 and Angel is well aware that they will be up for the contest.
"They have probably had a few good results as well in the last month or so," he said.
"It doesn't matter if it is played in Wagga or Tumut it is always pretty tough against them.
"We play for the Lachlan Smith Cup and I think officially we still have it based on the draw but it would be good to win it based on a win."
Part of Tumut's focus will need to be nullifying the influence of Jaiden Watson and Matthew Kleine with the duo combining for six goals last weekend.
"Watto is a real confidence player so once he gets one early you know that he is on for a good one," Angel said.
Advertisement
"He has had a few hat tricks this year, so it has been pretty impressive and its good to have that pace up front."
For a further boost, Lake Albert are also likely to welcome back Jamie Rankin after he missed last weekend's clash against Henwood Park following surgery.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.