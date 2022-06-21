The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

'Incredibly proud': Legally blind artist Joel Jensen set to launch first solo art exhibition in Wagga

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated June 21 2022 - 11:14pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXCITED: Wagga artist Joel Jensen with his guide dog Nicci ahead of his first ever solo art exhibition this weekend. Picture: Madeline Begley

With his phone camera on full zoom and his imagination filling in the small details, legally blind artist Joel Jensen has defied his disability one painting after another.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.