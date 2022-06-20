Wage rises in line with the consumer price index are a normal ongoing expense.
Small businesses are particularly affected but in the national economy it makes sense.
Lowering the income of a huge proportion of the workforce means they will have less to spend, particularly with small businesses. They would suffer the most.
Lowering wages is not a productivity gain. The biggest burden for small businesses is high rents.
Also, in America, economists have identified profiteering as the main cause of inflation - same here.
Food for thought.
Frustration has set in for Peter Thompson of the Wagga City Council.
He has been dealing with the railway department about heavy rail passing through Wagga.
Having no information and being left in the dark, he is throwing his hands in the air at the situation.
Well, well, well. The people of North Wagga Wagga know exactly where he is coming from.
We have been waiting for years on a decision about the levee bank to give us protection in a 1-in-100-year flood or there about.
The only people who seem to know what is going on is a department labelled as the VMT Department - whoever that is.
Mr Thompson is the only person this department will speak to and as far as we know the information was out at the end of April. So Mr Thompson, we know how you feel.
The state government has announced the introduction of performance-based pay for teachers.
As an ex-teacher, I couldn't imagine a more ridiculous, out of touch scheme.
The media announcement should have read 'greed has been embedded into the education system to force the newest and worst teachers to take the hardest students'.
So much for putting your best teachers on the students in most need.
Let's watch the attrition rates of teachers climb.
In November last year the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) reported that electricity costs will fall across Australia and continue to fall in 2023-24.
Queensland to decrease by 10 per cent, NSW by 4 per cent, ACT increase by 4 per cent, Victoria to decrease by 8 per cent.
In 2024 households will pay $77 less for electricity across Australia.
They say "this illustrates how integrating renewables in a smart way makes it possible to have both lower emissions and lower costs for consumers".
Exactly the opposite is happening.
The AEMC must live in an alternate universe together with the others sipping lattes in Sydney.
Blackouts will soon become the norm.
No internet, no ATMs, no lights.
