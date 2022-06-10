Wagga-based MLC Wes Fang has backed a motion calling on the state's corruption watchdog to speed up its reporting process, which can take years to finalise, as seen in the ongoing case of former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire.
Mr Maguire resigned from parliament in 2018 amid intense pressure after it was revealed he sought payment over a property deal.
In March, the Independent Commission Against Corruption announced it would again delay release of the findings into its investigation into the former Wagga MP, which began in September 2020. With several other Wagga people also awaiting the findings of ICAC investigations, Mr Fang said the process needs some speeding up.
"What brought this issue to the fore is how long the wait times are between the hearings and when the findings are released," he said.
"That creates a lot of uncertainty for people who appear before ICAC, regardless of whether they are guilty or not. It also creates a lot of uncertainty for the community."
On Wednesday, One Nation leader Mark Latham moved a motion in NSW Parliament calling on ICAC to cut down its reporting time to a 12-month time frame.
"With a $32 million budget, generous salary levels and capable people, surely at the end of examination and hearings ICAC can work a bit harder to produce reports within 12 months," Mr Latham said.
"It would improve political and public confidence in ICAC if that happened faster - not in an unreasonable period like three or four months, but within 12 months, which is the general standard for producing reports [in the political, legal and judicial systems]."
The reference to 12 months was later deleted from the motion, which was passed by the upper house.
Holding a number of hearings during its investigation into Mr Maguire, ICAC also heard testimony about a number of people in the Wagga business community.
Charles Sturt University political scientist Dominic O'Sullivan said ICAC reports did need to be delivered in a timely manner, but it should not impact the quality of their investigations.
"As a general rule, these things should be done quickly, but they should also be done thoroughly," Professor O'Sullivan said. "Speed shouldn't be allowed to override thoroughness if there's a conflict between the two.
"When the findings take a long time to be published it clearly creates an unfairness to those who are ultimately found not to have contravened any laws or standards.
"In the interest of justice for those people, ICAC needs to be resourced to do its work as quickly as can be done thoroughly."
Professor O'Sullivan said it was important ICAC maintains the confidence of the people. "There needs to be public confidence in the institution," he said.
"We need to be sure whatever findings it makes are authoritative and credible."
Professor O'Sullivan said funding was key to solving the issue. "Like any public body, it has to work to a budget," he said.
"It is not as though commissioners are sitting around at home doing nothing because they can't be bothered writing their reports.
"Clearly they are doing an honest day's work, but if the funds don't allow the work to be done quickly enough, then greater resourcing is required."
Last October then NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she had no option but to resign as a result of the uncertainty over how long ICAC would take to deliver its findings.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
