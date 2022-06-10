COMMUNITIES will come together next month in a bid to help 9-year-old Chance Jones and his family as he faces life with a rare disease.
Chance, who lives in The Rock and attends school in Wagga, was diagnosed with Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease last year- a condition which affects the growth of both of his femurs.
Until he is fully grown when he can then receive two hip replacements, which could see him live a somewhat regular life, Chance will continue to rely on a wheelchair.
The larger than life sports enthusiast played for The Rock Football Club's Magpies before his condition and continues to play wheelchair tennis, inspired by Australian Paralympian Dylan Alcott, and basketball.
Dale Hugo, one of the many faces behind an upcoming event which will help raise funds to go towards Chance's medical expenses, is urging residents to get behind the young star in a making.
Originally, the Second Chance Silent Auction was created to raise funds to secure Chance with a new sports wheelchair, which was later purchased through fundraising by the Tom Bowen Legacy Trust Fund.
Chance said he is excited to receive his new sports wheelchair which will replace the red one he currently rents out, which he said is getting too small for him.
"Now that the sports wheelchair has been purchased, the money raised from the silent auction will go towards ongoing medical bills and for things like fitting out the bathroom with the appropriate handrails and shower seats and things like that, ramps for ease of access into the house," Mr Hugo said.
Chance currently receives treatment in Sydney on a monthly basis, and he will continue to require that treatment for at least another year and a half.
Mr Hugo said people will be able to come out on the day following The Rock Football Club's junior and senior matches for the same day football and place a bid on one of at least ten items that will be up for grabs, with the money going towards the family.
"There will be things to do on the day and ways to help even if you aren't placing a bid, and we will be having a raffle as well for those who don't want to place a bid but still want to help," he said.
Mr Hugo thanked the Mara Bombers for agreeing to play on the day of the auction when they didn't have to.
The Second Chance Silent Auction will be held in club rooms at The Rock Football Oval on July 3 from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm.
