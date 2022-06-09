The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

The Rock-Yerong Creek will continue to look towards same-day football and netball with a Sunday game against Marrar

MM
By Matt Malone
June 9 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG SWITCH: The toss of the coin between The Rock-Yerong Creek and Marrar in the ANZAC Challenge at Langtry Oval in April. The two teams will meet in a Sunday game at Victoria Park next month. Picture: Les Smith

The Rock-Yerong Creek will continue their push for same-day football and netball with a blockbuster Sunday showdown against Marrar.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.