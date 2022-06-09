The Rock-Yerong Creek will continue their push for same-day football and netball with a blockbuster Sunday showdown against Marrar.
The Magpies dipped their toe into Sunday football last year with a one-off game against Northern Jets and have now organised a second against the Bombers.
The round 12 clash against the Bombers, originally scheduled for Saturday July 2, has been moved to the Sunday as the Magpies look to link up with their juniors for more same-day football and netball.
TRYC co-president David Pieper said the Magpies are on the look-out to breakaway from the traditional Farrer Saturday slot and play more Sunday games.
"We've identified that for our survival we need at least two same-day footys throughout the year to keep our kids coming through," Pieper said.
"We know that they've got to be Sunday, it's not ideal for the travellers and that sort of stuff, but we're finished by 4.30pm.
"It would be great to be a Saturday, but it's hard with the junior netball."
Pieper said last year's initial experiment against the Jets was a big success.
Luring Marrar into a Sunday game should only help this year as well, given both clubs are entrenched within the Farrer League top three at the halfway mark of the season.
Unfortunately it will go up against the Riverina League derby between Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Coolamon but Pieper still expects the day to be a hit.
"The Sunday was great last year, we had a massive crowd, we had a couple of functions. It was fantastic. Everyone after it, just for the next couple of weeks after it, at training and juniors, said you should do that more often, the juniors loved it," he said.
"This year with obviously Marrar trying to align themselves with the Wagga Swans, it was a good fit. They were great. We've done the ANZAC Day thing for Marrar's home game for the last how many years so we thought they'd be happy to do it.
"We're really looking forward to it. We just hope it isn't a real winter's day."
It will be a big day for TRYC, who will unveil the club's new Ron Chaplin digital scoreboard, as well as hold a fundraiser for Chance Jones.
