THE struggle is real for Wagga mums trying to access formula for their babies with supply shortages seeing brands and stages run off shelves across the city.
Maggie McPherson, a 23-year-old Wagga mother, said she noticed the shortages becoming more prevalent in the last two-to-three months.
"My daughter drinks NAN Optipro stage two and some days the shelves are fully stocked, but most of the time we are having to go to three or more supermarkets to find it, and if they do have it, it's usually the wrong "stage"."
Mrs McPherson said when she finds the correct formula, if she can afford to she will "stock up" on it, however, she hates feeling as though by doing that she may be leaving another family short.
Mrs McPherson said that for some mothers, formula-feeding their babies is the only choice they have.
"I didn't particularly want to formula feed my daughter but we had complications with breastfeeding so I had to stop which made me feel so guilty," she said.
"When you're struggling to find formula to feed your baby it makes that guilt even worse because I could've been feeding her myself."
"I've had friends and family all over the country keeping an eye out for me and their local shelves are empty too," she said.
The Proprietor of Wagga's Cincotta Chemist, Mustafa Al Shakarji is urging mums to keep an eye out at local pharmacies.
"Most of our brands and stages stay fully stocked, so keep an eye out, but if there are any brands or stages you're struggling to find come and speak to us so we can contact the supplier," he said.
A spokesperson at Nestle, the producers of NAN baby formula, said they have had some products temporarily out of stock in select stores across the region.
"We anticipate that all NAN products will be back on major supermarket shelves by mid-next week," the spokesperson said.
"We would encourage parents to check independent grocery stores and local pharmacies, and they can purchase NAN products direct from the Nestle Baby Store.
"Parents are also welcome to call our Sydney-based Careline Team on 1800 468 8736 and we will be happy to help locate stock in the local area."
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
