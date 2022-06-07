The Daily Advertiser
What'S on

Wagga Comedy Fest: Effie, Mary Coustas and Joel Creasey bring new shows 'Better Out Than In' and 'Basic AF' to Wagga

Hayley Wilkinson
By Hayley Wilkinson
Updated June 7 2022 - 10:37am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAR-STUDDED FESTIVAL: Australia television star and comedian 'Effie' played by Mary Coustas and actor, comedian and Eurovision host Joel Creasey will both perform at the Civic Theatre this Saturday. Pictures: Supplied

AN Australian television icon and the country's crown prince of comedy are hitting the road for this week's Wagga Comedy Fest.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Wilkinson

Hayley Wilkinson

Journalist

Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.