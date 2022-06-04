The Daily Advertiser
Hume Highway traffic conditions change, two paramedics taken to Albury hospital after single vehicle ambulance crash

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated June 4 2022 - 3:33am, first published 2:45am
Two paramedics have been taken to Albury Base Hospital after their ambulance crashed on the Hume Highway just outside the border city, impacting traffic in both directions. Picture: File shot

Drivers are being urged to reduce speed and exercise caution on wet roads today after a single vehicle crash on the Hume Highway near Tabletops, about 15km north of Albury.

