Drivers are being urged to reduce speed and exercise caution on wet roads today after a single vehicle crash on the Hume Highway near Tabletops, about 15km north of Albury.
According to an Ambulance media spokesperson, the vehicle in question is an ambulance van which is believed to have rolled off the road in today's wet conditions just before 11am.
The two passengers on board, a male and a female who were both paramedics, were treated at the scene before being transported to nearby Albury Base Hospital.
Their current conditions are unknown but according to NSW Police, their injuries are believed to be not life threatening.
Emergency services, Transport for NSW and tow truck services are on the scene.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
