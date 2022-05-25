The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Joe McGirr, Wes Fang agree scrapped $150k speed camera survey would have been unnecessary

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated May 25 2022 - 8:51am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCRAPPED: Natalie Ward, the NSW Minister for Metropolitan Roads, called off the $150,000 survey on speed cameras earlier this week. Picture: Monty Jacka

Two politicians based in Wagga have agreed the scrapped plan to spend more than $150,000 learning whether or not motorists like speed cameras would have been expensive and unnecessary.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.