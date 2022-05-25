The Daily Advertiser
What'S on

Love Your Sister co-founder Samuel Johnson, back on a mission for cancer patients everywhere, to make Wagga visit

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated May 25 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TRACK: Love Your Sister co-founder Samuel Johnson is raising coin and awareness for cancer treatment on regional visits.

Campaigner Samuel Johnson is back on a mission to get potentially life-saving treatment for all cancer patients, regardless of their income or postcode.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.