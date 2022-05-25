Campaigner Samuel Johnson is back on a mission to get potentially life-saving treatment for all cancer patients, regardless of their income or postcode.
The Love Your Sister co-founder said the technology was not available to spare his sister, Connie, but it did exist now.
Advertisement
He's embarked on a regional tour of Victoria and NSW in a bid to keep spreading the message, with the first leg reaching the southern parts of the Riverina this week.
In Albury-Wodonga this week for two fundraisers, and scheduled to hit Wagga on another part of the tour later this year, Johnson said Love Your Sister wanted to meet the growing demand from Australian cancer patients for "personalised" or "precision" cancer treatment.
In other news
Johnson said he was desperate for access to genomic testing, and the clinical research program for treatment that followed, to finally become a reality for cancer patients.
"Precision medicine can eradicate false lines of treatment entirely, save many lives and countless billions on ineffective drugs," he said.
"It took three months to see whether the first drug administered to my sister was having a demonstrable effect on the size of her tumour.
"That's three months she didn't have; all up, she had three false lines of treatment and by the time we found the right drug, it was too late.
"This all could have been avoided if she'd had the test straight up, to determine the best treatment for her. The right drug, first time, every time.
"We did not offer this precision treatment a decade ago, when my sister was diagnosed, and too many patients are not being given access to it now. I'm fed up."
An Evening With Samuel Johnson runs at Sodens Hotel in Albury on Wednesday night at 6pm (sold-out) while the Love Your Sister Family Fun Day runs at Gateway Island Wodonga on Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
Johnson has Wagga in his sights in September, with the evening event scheduled for September 16 and the family fun day two days later, both at locations yet to be announced.
The Family Fun Day features live music, market and food stalls and child-friendly activities including a petting zoo.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.