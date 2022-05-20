Business confidence is on the rise in the Riverina, according to peak body Business NSW, and Wagga businesses agree that things are looking good compared to the start of the year.
The latest quarterly Business Conditions Survey has found that confidence is high across the state as we continue to learn to work around COVID-19, and nowhere in NSW is doing better than the Murray-Riverina area.
The survey shows businesses feel they have emerged from the chaos that gripped the economy during the depths of COVID restrictions and border closures.
"It is pleasing to see that the Riverina-Murray region leads NSW in business confidence," said Business NSW Regional Manager Anthony McFarlane.
"While confidence is still classified as being in negative territory, there has been a huge uplift this quarter, with the threat of lockdowns behind us."
Texas Jane boutique clothing store co-owner Belle Gooden agrees that confidence is running high in the area, something she puts down to the tourism and local buzz that comes with the many events Wagga puts on.
Mrs Gooden opened the store with her business partner Eloise Harris in 2019 and they have seen record trade this year.
"We have come off the back of absolute record months and we've been having record months after record months, which is pretty unbelievable," she said.
"A lot of that's been attributed to local events, such as the Wagga Gold cup, which is a big time of year for us."
Mrs Gooden said that while her business has faced similar issues to the wider business community, such as supply chain problems and rising costs, these have been largely offset by the community's willingness to spend.
A focus on a strong online shopping option and a sense of community among other local stores has helped her burgeoning business grow during a tough period, she said. She and some other businesses have also set up the support group 'shop fitzmaurice'.
"I think there's a really promising future ahead ... we're really lucky to have a strong business community in our local area ... it means we can tap into 'how have you been going? What are your challenges? What are your wins?' and we can all share information.
"[Wagga is] a growing place, there's some really different cool industries happening and thriving in the area. And that's really promising in terms of overall growth for the local economy.
"It's an exciting time."
Wagga Cycle Centre owner Andrew Treloar is feeling similarly buoyant about the business outlook. He said that he hasn't seen a Wagga economy as robust in his thirty years in business.
"There seems to be a fair bit of confidence across the board," he said. "I don't think I've ever seen a period in the time I've been in business here where so many things are going in the right direction for Wagga.
"We've got uni, military, we've got hospital ... better infrastructure, more jobs. The farming sector has done really well because we've had a couple of good seasons. And there have been plenty of people moving to the area ... everything seems to be on the up at one time."
His business has been on a sharp rise up throughout the pandemic as people turned to cycling during lockdowns. And although things are now starting to return to normal, he believes that a business like his is a "litmus test" for how well the local economy is doing.
"If people have income to spare ... if people are confident and our industry is doing well then that tends to be an example of how the broader community is going," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
