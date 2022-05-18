The federal Coalition has promised $20 million towards expanding an agricultural research centre in Wagga if it is re-elected on Saturday, while confirming that nearly $4 million will be spent on studying livestock diseases.
Regional Education Minister Bridget McKenzie announced on Wednesday that the federal government would co-invest in a $37.5 million expansion to the AgriPark precinct and convention centre at CSU Wagga, which would improve agricultural innovation and productivity.
CSU stated that the AgriPark and convention centre projects would generate up to 150 construction jobs and another 400 ongoing jobs.
"More than 75 per cent of those jobs [are] anticipated to be filled by Riverina residents," the university stated.
Ms McKenzie said the AgriPark expansion would allow 200 staff and industry leaders to collaborate face-to-face and encourage student migration to Wagga.
"We know by supporting rural and regional universities, we will ensure that the next generation of kids from this region will have options to access world-class education without having to move to Sydney or Melbourne or Canberra," she said.
Ms McKenzie confirmed that CSU Wagga would receive $3.99 million through a program to create the Training Hub promoting Regional Industry and Innovation in Virology and Epidemiology (THRIIVE).
The hub will combat diseases such as Japanese encephalitis, which killed one person in the Riverina and damaged the region's pig industry this year.
"That's not an election promise; that's coming your way," Ms McKenzie said.
Nationals incumbent Riverina MP Michael McCormack said the AgriPark and THRIIVE hub would make Wagga the "centre of the agricultural universe".
The Wagga THRIIVE hub will also target other zoonotic diseases that can be transferred between animals and humans, such as avian influenza, swine-flu, Ross River virus, and African swine fever virus.
CSU School of Dentistry and Medical Sciences biochemistry professor Jade Forwood will lead the $3.99 million THRIIVE project.
"The project will allow us to train the next generation of researchers, looking specifically at viruses that affect the sheep, cattle, chicken and pork industries," Professor Forwood said.
"It will look at developing antigen tests, antivirals and vaccines so when they do come to our shores, we will be one step ahead."
When asked why the AgriPark and convention centre projects were not being funded immediately, Ms McKenzie said it was up to Labor to match the pledge.
"I think the question is better directed at the federal Labor party: do they back rural and regional Australia?" she said.
Labor federal election candidate Mark Jeffreson said the Coalition was throwing around promises "willy-nilly".
"The way they have treated the university sector, particularly over the past three years has been appalling and they're running around with Band-Aids at the moment trying to cover up gaping wounds in the Riverina economy," Mr Jeffreson said.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
