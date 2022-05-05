news, local-news,

There was a laid back, carefree energy on day one of the Wagga racing carnival as punters readied themselves for two big days of racing. The crisp afternoon weather attracted all sorts to the Murrumbidgee Turf Club, from your studious high-roller scrutinising the form book, to the social race-goer, double-parked with a drink in each hand, all the way to your first time gambler. But as we prepare for the Gold cup tomorrow, how should a first time bettor navigate the mysterious art of horse selection? IN OTHER NEWS: "Come and see me for a start," said bookmaker's assistant Adrian Seaton. Mr Seaton was trackside for Town Plate day and he said first time punters should relax, don't complicate things, let inspiration come to you. "I'd say, just get a race book and look at the names of the horses and pick a name that appeals to you. Without studying the form ... if you've never bet before you wouldn't know how to study the form" he said. "Just pick a horse name and have a little wager each-way, a little bit of fun." Irene Ross, from Jervis Bay, employed the services of Mr Stevens. She was a bit unsure as the last time she placed a bet was on Even Stevens way back in the 60s, she told him. She had $10 each-way on Powerbeel as the trainers are from her neck of the woods and the hometown strategy came up trumps as it came in second. Mates David Phillips and Gregg Beaumont came to the races from Canberra, ticking off a bucket list item for them both. The pair enjoy a flutter, but picking purely by the horses names is not in the plan. "Form, form," said Mr Beaumont. "To be totally honest, I'm a favoruite's man." "Our wives often come to the races with us, they're more into names and colours." Sandra Piper chooses her horses by jockey, name and colour. She was touched by lady luck early and had a winner with her first bet of the day, much to the dismay of her other half. But the only thing better than winning himself, is the wife winning, he said. Mrs Piper had a $2.50 each-way bet on second race winner Lawyer's Delight. "I just hope I haven't peaked too early," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/178a948a-2fdc-4e64-b78e-d644b772aa28.jpg/r10_0_4022_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg