GOULBURN trainer Kurt Goldman maintained his lethal Wagga Gold Cup carnival strike rate with an early winning double at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday. Goldman kicked off the carnival in brilliant fashion, winning two of the first four races on Wagga Town Plate day. Lawyer's Delight ($3.90) started things off with a first-up win in the NSW Racehorse Owners Association Maiden Showcase Handicap (1400m) with Tommy Berry in the saddle. Tyler Schiller then booted home Hokahey ($8.50) to win the Devcore Property Group 4YO+ Benchmark 66 Showcase Handicap (1600m). Goldman was pleased to see Hokahey register her third win at start 16. "She'd been building up to that, I wasn't sure if today was the day or not just because I was happier last start but was disappointed with her efforts before that," Goldman said. "She did win over a mile fourth up last preparation so she'd put the writing on the wall and she is a mare that takes a few runs to get fit, even though she appears fit and she appears ready to go. "Perhaps she does just need those few runs to perhaps settle in and obviously be able to strip fitter and win over these distances that she's bred to win over." Hokahey scored by three quarters of a length from Rent A Rock ($13) with The Chaplain ($15) a length further back in third. Earlier, Berry brought Lawyer's Delight with a well-timed run down the middle of the track as the four-year-old scored by one length from Powerbeel ($26), with Direct Affect ($7) a short neck back in third. Goldman said Lawyer's Delight had returned for his second racing preparation a much improved racehorse. MORE SPORT NEWS "He's just matured a lot both mentally and physically, he's really filled out, I think he'll be in for a good preparation," he said. "He's still a big kid, I don't know if he'll hold up for a long drawn out prep but we'll just space his runs, we'll keep him to that 1400 to a mile now but eventually I think he's going to get out to 2000 and maybe beyond. "But again, like I said, he's like a big kid still and he's still doing a few things wrong at home but obviously he raced well today and that's a good way to start the prep." It was Lawyer's Delight's first win at start number four, having ran second in two of his three starts in his first preparation. Goldman was happy to get on the board early at Wagga. "It is. I don't want to jinx myself but I always set my horses for this carnival in particular, I've never gone home without a winner over the two days, in retrospect, over the last six years so to get an early double is good," he said. Meantime, Norm Gardner and Molly Bourke claimed the last with Miss Ostend ($4.40).

