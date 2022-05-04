news, local-news, wagga town plate, market, best backed, front page, TAB, andrew georgiou, brutality, miss kirribilli

COROWA comeback sprinter Front Page has been best backed for Thursday's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m). The TAB has reported that Front Page, who is resuming from injury in the feature sprint, has been backed from $5.00 into $4.40 to score a first-up victory. The biggest bet TAB has taken in the race is $2000 at $5 on Front Page. King Of Hastings has also been well-supported at each-way odds, firming from $14 into $11. In other news The Joe Pride-trained Brutality has been best backed in the Wagga Gold Cup with TAB. He has firmed from $11 into $9.50 after bets of $1500 at $11 and $1000 at $10 and is holding most of the early money. "Front Page is always a popular horse whenever it goes around and the Town Plate is no different with our customers embracing the Geoff Duryea-trained galloper," TAB's Andrew Georgiou said. "Brutality has caught the eye of punters in the Cup on Friday with the eachway odds too good to refuse for some." In other races over the carnival, TAB said the Tim Donnelly-trained Miss Kirribilli has been one of the best-backed runners. She holds 66 per cent of the early investment in Friday's Gallagher Insurance Brokers Class One Handicap (1200m) and has firmed from $6.00 into $4.20. Bets on the unbeaten filly include a bet of $2500 at $5.50 (averaged out) and $2000 at $4.60. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

