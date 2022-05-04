newsletters, editors-pick-list, another one, gary colvin, brock ryan, wagga town plate, history, wagga, carnival, favourite

HOMETOWN hope Another One will be out to become the first locally-trained horse in 22 years to win the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) on Thursday. Gary Colvin's Country Championships winner is set to start favourite as Another One looks to create another piece of history on his home track. Just last month, Another One became the first Southern District racehorse to win the Country Championships, while he also became the first horse to ever win back-to-back qualifiers in the series in February. Colvin has never won a Wagga Town Plate before and admits there is an element of pressure heading in with the $3.70 favourite. "I try and act as though it doesn't (worry me) but there's a little bit of pressure," Colvin conceded. "It looks like we'll be favourite but gee it's not a bad field. I think it will be pretty well 5-1 the field in the end. "When you've got a race like that, you try and act as if you don't (feel pressure) but to win a Town Plate, it would be great. I'm looking forward to it." The Rodger Waters-trained Allez Cheval, with Bryan Murphy in the saddle, was the last local to win the Wagga Town Plate back in 2000. Colvin said he would love nothing more than to add his name to the honour roll. "It would be great because the two races you want to win in Wagga, and the SDRA, are the Town Plate and the Wagga Cup and I've got a real chance of winning it so that's why it gets a bit exciting," he said. The owners of Another One, which includes a large contingent from Tullibigeal, will arrive from as far as Townsville for Thursday's big moment. Colvin is confident he has Another One primed to run another big race. "He's good. We've had no setbacks again, which makes it a lot easier," he said. "We've freshened him up a bit, he had his last hit-out on Monday up the straight a bit. We've kept him fresh the last few days, took him down the bush track and let him have a trot down there, just give him a lap yesterday and this morning and he's right to go." MORE SPORT NEWS Brock Ryan takes over from Nick Heywood, who was unable to make the 54 kilograms. Another One has drawn barrier 13 but is set to come in a few after scratchings. "You're going to need a bit of luck, we've got a bit of a sticky draw," he said. "It depends on how the horse is going, how he jumps but he's pretty adaptable, we can sit him back, he can go forward if he has to, I'll just leave it up to Brock to see where he ends and we'll go from there. "We'll try and get a bit of cover, he'll run on, we know he'll run on. That's what I'm hoping for, to get a nice run, no trouble with a bit of cover."

