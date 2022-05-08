news, local-news,

A POWERFUL collaboration between the Riverina Brass Band and Joel Carnegie's national touring show Stardust + The Mission is set to dazzle the Civic Theatre this Tuesday. Mr Carnegie, who is a known television presenter and performer, wanted his latest tour to provide a platform for local artists to perform in an unexpected setting following COVID-19's torment of the entertainment industry. Brass band coordinator Peter Lothian from the Riverina Conservatorium of Music was approached by the Civic Theatre regarding the collaboration and jumped at the opportunity. "Everything has been rather tricky during COVID because of the lack of performance opportunities over the last two years," he said. "These types of opportunities to perform within shows of this standard are absolutely crucial in regional areas, particularly given the talent of our players." The six brass musicians selected for this performance come from a deliberately diverse range of backgrounds and will take up a prominent position on stage for the entire performance. IN OTHER NEWS: "In our group here, the youngest player is 17 and is a year 12 student," Mr Lothian said. "This is his first professional job, and I decided to give it to him because he's a great student with a good attitude and it's just a great opportunity for him." Stardust + The Mission began touring the country in February and has employed local artists from each region they scheduled in to visit. The show explores the true stories of two Australian men. The first is the story of Mr Carnegie's grandfather Col Brain who was a decorated trumpet player in the 1950s. "He died when I was two so I don't really have any living memories of him," he said. "But a few years ago, my mom and I discovered a locked cupboard... and so we reopened it and out fell out his life... we turned this into a theatre show." The second, tells the story of Gunditjmara man Allan McDonald, who was one of the first Aboriginal soldiers from Victoria to enlist in WWI. His great, great nephew and acclaimed Gunditjmara actor Tom Molyneux tell the story of how his ancestor was denied a soldier's settlement upon his return and was forced from his traditional land. "[Mr Molyneux] was in fact, working with me on the original production of Stardust, which was back in 2016, and at the same time, he was exploring his own family stories," Mr Carnegie said. "We felt that these two stories complemented each other really well as a depiction of life in Australia for these two men who, I think, lived pretty extraordinary lives." Tickets to see the award-winning double bill along with some of the region's most talented bass musicians are still available via the Civic Theatre. It will play at 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 10.

