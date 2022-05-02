sport, local-sport,

Trevor White has three chances to qualify for the group one Regional Championships Riverina final. The Junee trainer has drawn well in each of the three heats at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday. Western Style has come up with barrier one in the third heat, Gracie Taltoa two in the first while Defiant will begin from four in the second of the first round heats. White rates Defiant the best of the trio, but admitted barrier four could be tricky for the group three winner. "He's a pretty handy horse so I'm hoping he will go well," White said. "I would have liked to have given him another run but couldn't as if he won he couldn't go in the race with his grade so it's made it a bit hard." READ MORE Gracie Taltoa is coming off a second in the consolation of the group one Riverina Championships Mares series. White was thrilled with her efforts and expects she can use a good draw to her advantage. "I thought her run was really good in the consolation, she was a bit short of a run in the heat, but she should go pretty well," he said. "It's tougher against the geldings but she's got good speed out of the gate and should be up handy." Western Style has drawn series favourite Rocknroll Runa's heat but is another with a good draw after a second in the Coolamon Cup. "He's an honest little fella who doesn't run a bad race very often," White said. "I was happy with him in the heat at Wagga as they went a quick time and he got back to last." Peter McRae will take the drive on all three of his chances. White is also hoping for some good performances from Hes A Terror and Imperious across the nine-race card. The first race is at 5.12pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/635c468e-3bfc-411f-86e3-b39093f87cc0.jpg/r0_184_3960_2421_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg