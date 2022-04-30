news, local-news,

Charles Sturt University has been ranked in the top 5 per cent of universities worldwide according to a recent report. CSU ranked 67th out of more than 1400 universities in the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings. The rankings are based around the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and rank universities in 17 different categories. Vice-chancellor Renee Leon said the university's individual and overall results reflect its commitment to creating a world worth living in. "Charles Sturt University is committed to producing research that benefits our people, economy and environment, and creating a workplace and study environment that is safe and accepting of all people," Ms Leon said. CSU sustainability manager Ed Maher was also pleased with the overall result and said it was a sound improvement on last year. The rankings cover the three pillars of economic, social and environmental prosperity, and the positive contributions that universities make to them. IN OTHER NEWS: As well as an overall score, universities are also ranked in various categories. Of particular note, CSU ranked in the top 1 per cent of universities for Goal 17, 'Partnerships for the goals'. "We were very pleased with that result," Mr Maher said. "This category is all about the local, national and international research and education partnerships that we are undertaking to promote the implementation of the sustainable development goals," he said. CSU also made the top 2 per cent globally for climate action. "This relates to our contributions to mitigating our own carbon emissions and the work we're doing beyond the university's own footprint to support others and develop new systems and processes to achieve that," Mr Maher said. "One of the factors that has contributed to that include the fact we are Australia's first certified carbon neutral university. We've also had a sustained program of establishing our own renewable energy regeneration systems across our campuses." CSU also ranked well in gender equality, making the top 3 per cent. "That's about the processes we have in place to remove barriers that stop female staff and students from achieving their potential," Mr Maher said. "We have welcomed a number of new senior leaders at the university in the last several months, including the vice-chancellor, Renee Leon. "We've also announced the recruitment of Catherine Grummer as our new chief operating officer. She will start in that role on Monday." They join Chancellor Dr Michele Allan and Deputy Chancellor Dr Saranne Cooke in senior CSU leadership roles. "We've also been rewarded for the high number of female students and graduates at the university over a sustained period," Mr Maher said. "A lot of those graduates are also the first in their family to achieve a tertiary education qualification, which creates a whole lot of new opportunities for them." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

