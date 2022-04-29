Mossman overcomes early hiccup in win

sport, local-sport,

There were a few nervous moments in the score-up but Mossman was able to justify his very short quote to book his place in the Menangle Country Series Final next week. Coming off a narrow win at Riverina Paceway last week, the five-year-old added to his impressive Australian record on the same track on Friday. Mossman broke stride in the score up but Baily Scott was able to settle the $1.12 favourite. "He just got a bit excited before the start but he scored up pretty good after that and from there I got the run I wanted to," Scott said. "We got the lead easy enough, and while he did a bit more work than I wanted to down the back straight it was comfortable enough for next week." Mossman was then crossed at the start by Lydia Loveday but Scott didn't panic as he took over the lead and able was to dictate terms from there. READ MORE He went on to down Lydia Loveday by 4.5 metres in a mile rate of 1:53.1 as both progressed to next week's final. "I was pretty comfortable and just wanted to get him away fine," Scott said. "I didn't want to give him a gutbuster or anything, as he is better than this field, but just wanted to keep him comfortable and in his gear without putting too much pressure on him early." Mossman has now won three of his eight starts since joining Paul Brown's team, with another three seconds. His win on debut for the stable last month was his first since November 2020 and Mossman had only been placed in one of his last 18 starts. However he's definitely found a new lease on life in Albury. "Paul has done a great job with him to keep him fresh," Scott said. "We've been aiming him for this heat and final for a while now and didn't really want to run him last week but due to prizemoney reasons we had to. "His early form in New Zealand was really good but he just seemed to have faded off. When he got gelded he really needed that spell, and he's probably due for another one after this, but he's found that form again and I think he's really enjoying his time on these tracks." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/47ed2114-a354-4680-8d8d-4422a057b561.jpg/r1584_1001_3907_2313_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg