ON THE PACE: Big changes for breeding industry dawn

sport, local-sport,

THE breeding landscape in the Riverina looks set for a massive shift with Yirribee Pacing Stud up for sale and plans for stallion levy to be introduced. Rod Woodhouse confirmed there has been strong interest in Yirribee, particularly from the thoroughbred industry. Expressions of interest do not close until May 20 with Woodhouse hopeful it won't be lost to harness racing. "There's been plenty of interest with some local people, a fella from Hong Kong so it has been good," Woodhouse said. "There are a couple of standardbred guys but it is mostly thoroughbreds, which is a bit sad but I can't do much about it. "There are the ones who are keen and while I was hoping it would stay in the industry it still may as it is only early days and there's still a month before the expressions of interest close." If sold, Woodhouse expects to have around 50 broodmares and 50 weanlings go through an online auction. It comes as Harness Racing Australia look to implement fees on stallions, which the industry fears will be added directly onto breeders. The impending changes had no impact on Woodhouse's decision, which was made after his children showed no interest in taking it on in the long term. It is expected a minimum of $500 extra will be charged per serve, with the fee increasing as per the value of the service charged with more for imported stallions. **** STENO has drawn the best of the local hopes in the four APG Gold Bullion finals at Menangle on Saturday. The three-year-old filly, bred and owned by Dianne Kelly, is set to start from barrier four after winning her heat. Cameron Hart is set to miss out on a number of great chances on the program due to suspension with heat winners My Ultimate Byron and My Ultimate Snowy both set to start from barrier one in their respective finals if the emergencies fail to gain a start. **** FIRE Fox made it two wins, and a second, from three starts since making the move to Australia. The former Kiwi backed up an impressive first start for Leeton owner Michael Boots and former Young trainer Jason Grimson at Menangle on Saturday. He clocked a mile rate of 1:51.8. **** PROCUREMENT won his first race since moving to Sydney on Tuesday. In his fourth start for Peter Russo, the former Junee pacer produced the goods at Menangle. Also winning on the card was Ideal Dan after his group one success at Riverina Paceway. His APG Gold Bullion heat win was one of three winners for Cameron Hart. **** WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday. The first is at 1.21pm with the feature being a Menangle Country Series heat. The club then races again on Tuesday with the first round of the Regional Championships heats.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/4313fcf1-ae72-4294-a777-4e0c5a7d0aa9.jpg/r2_46_1037_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg