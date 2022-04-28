sport, local-sport,

COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park will finally get a chance to find out how key forwards recruits Andrew Clifford and Sam Stening will work together at Griffith on Saturday. While Clifford could have played at a pinch, the Demons opted to leave Clifford (finger ligaments) out of the side that blew Turvey Park away early in a 46-point win in round one. The Easter break, plus a club bye in round two, means Collingullie-Glenfield Park has had to wait three weeks to build on that promising first-up display. But co-coach Nick Perryman is confident they won't lose any momentum when they clash with a Swans outfit which has showed good early signs in an honourable loss to MCUE, and last week's win over Leeton-Whitton. After struggling to put a score on the board last year, the Demons hope Stening and Clifford will help solve that issue. OTHER NEWS "Clifford is back in this week, he's another guy we're really keen to get a look at," Perryman said. "We're still finding things out about ourselves with some new players in different positions. "He probably could have played the first week if it was a final or something, but we knew we had the two extra weeks after the game so we game him time to get it right." Perryman said Stening and Clifford will alternate their roles to try and find the right mix, which may also be determined by opposition match-ups week to week. "We've seen 'Cliff' play one trial game and he's pretty flexible. The plan is to let him run around and play his natural game, then adjust if we see fit," Perryman said. "They'll both play a bit of centre half forward and full forward. At this stage we'll see what best fits." Perryman said they won't be taking the Swans lightly. "I looked at both of their games and they've still got quality players with a lot of youth, which can bring the unknown," he said. "They've got some young players on the outside and they always bring that hardness, especially at home." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/9de90e98-00eb-460f-93d6-00264bd3dede.jpg/r117_282_2719_1752_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg