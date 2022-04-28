Smith pair ready to rock from box five in Million Dollar Chase semis

sport, local-sport,

Five isn't her lucky number but success at Wentworth Park on Friday night could soon change that for Joanne Smith. The Rock trainer and her husband Brian qualified two of their greyhounds for the Million Dollar Chase semi-finals and both have drawn box five. While it is not an ideal starting point, Smith isn't too unimpressed either. "It could turn into a lucky number," Smith said. "At Wenty I don't want the one and I don't want the eight so I suppose five isn't a bad box after all." After his success at Wagga on Easter Sunday, My Boy Rockin' has drawn the yellow box in the first of the eight semi-finals, with the winner to progress to the final while Mill Express made her way through after winning Temora's regional final the week before. READ MORE Mill Express has never raced at Wentworth Park before and as such the Smiths took her for trial. It was a more than worthwhile experience. "She went well," Smith said. "It was her first time there but Brian was very happy with her. "It's always an advantage to have a look at the track." There is plenty of stiff competition chasing the $1million first prize next month but Smith is pleased with how both are gearing up for the biggest race of their lives. "They've had a good couple of weeks and the little bit of rain over the last couple of days has been good to give them a little bit of a hit out at home," she said. "They are as fit and as ready as they are ever going to be. "I can't ask for any more and it's a bit exciting actually even if I can't go." Smith has drawn the short straw and will be at home looking after the rest of the team while her husband makes the trip to Sydney. As such the couple won't have any runners at Wagga's 10-race meeting on Friday afternoon. The first is set to start at 1.32pm with the Ladbrokes Odds Boost Maiden Final (320m) one of the features.

