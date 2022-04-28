sport, local-sport, lake albert, hanwood, pascoe cup, chris ayton, leeton, matt kleine, soccer, round 3

Lake Albert expect to go into Sunday's home game against Hanwood at full-strength as the Sharks chase their first win of the Pascoe Cup season. Lake Albert backed up a round one draw with Tumut with a 1-1 draw against Leeton United, again on the road at MIA Sports Ground. The tasks don't get any easier this week as they prepare to face Hanwood, although they will return home to Rawlings Park for the first time this year. Matt Kleine is expected to return for Lake Albert this week, making the Sharks full-strength for a crack at Hanwood. "For Hanwood, we're expecting the same Hanwood as previous years, just a solid ball-playing tough side to beat," Lake Albert co-coach Chris Ayton said. "They just always manage to get the job done. They've got a couple of handy midfielders in the midfield there and a solid backline so they're going to be tough to beat. They're not a team that you're going to beat if you're not at your best." And at their best is what Lake Albert plan to be with the inclusion of Kleine from last week's 1-1 draw at Leeton. Hanwood have not been beaten since 2020 grand final day but Ayton said the Sharks were looking forward to another challenge. MORE SPORT NEWS "The boys are looking forward to it," he said. "Obviously last week was a good test for us and this week will be the same. I think the boys are starting to see whereabouts they're sitting. "We obviously thought Leeton will be right up there and they will be right up there. We take confidence out of it that they do have a very good side, and we do as well, and to get away with a draw on their home pitch, if you had of asked us before the draws had even come out, would we take a draw against Leeton at home, we'd take that." While the reports from the Leeton camp suggested they should have won, Ayton was happy enough to come away with a draw. "The pitch wasn't great to play on and I think it suited their style of footy more than ours," he said. "We missed a dottie just before half-time that probably could have sealed it so the boys were a little bit disappointed but they were also happy to get away with a draw on that pitch too." Meantime, South Wagga's undefeated start to the Pascoe Cup season will be put to the test when they host Young at Wagga Showgrounds on Sunday. The Lions will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 4-1 loss to Wagga United last week. Wagga United will be looking to stretch their unbeaten start when they take on Henwood Park at Rawlings Park. Tolland travel to take on Tumut, while Cootamundra host Leeton. Lake Albert v Hanwood at Rawlings Park Henwood Park v Wagga United at Rawlings Park South Wagga v Young at Wagga Showgrounds Tumut v Tolland at Bull Paddock Cootamundra v Leeton at O'Connor Park Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/11c9686a-dd08-4118-b7e7-0affb7bcd97e.jpg/r0_71_2953_1739_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg