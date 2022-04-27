news, local-news,

A YANCO LOCAL will front court with nine charges after he drove his car into a ditch whilst trying to avoid police. Narrandera Highway Patrol attempted to catch up to the Yanco local who was caught at about 6.40pm, Sunday, travelling along Back Yanco Road at Yanco without rear tail lights. A short time later, police located the vehicle in the irrigation channel located on the side of the road. Police assisted the driver out of the vehicle. The driver informed police that he tried to turn left onto the dirt road, but the car didn't turn. The driver returned negative alcohol and drug tests. IN OTHER NEWS: Investigations into the vehicle and driver found the driver was disqualified until 2024, the registration plate attached to the front of the vehicle had been stolen since 2011, no plate was located on the rear of the vehicle and the vehicle had cancelled registration from 2020. As a result the driver was arrested and conveyed to Leeton Police Station where he was charged with Drive Motor Vehicle During Disqualification Period - 2nd Offence, Use Unregistered Class A Motor Vehicle On Road, Negligent Driving, Exceed Speed Over 20km/h, Use Class A Vehicle With Unauthorised Number Plate, Use Class A Vehicle Number Plate Not Correctly Fixed, Fail To Deliver Recovered Lost Or Stolen Plate, Unlawfully Possess Number Plate and Use Light Vehicle Not Comply With Tail Lights Standard. The man will face Leeton Local Court at a later date.

