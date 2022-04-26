news, local-news,

BONSAI growers have been gathering in Wagga for 40 years and will mark the anniversary with an exhibition of their finest work. Past and present members of Wagga's Bonsai Society will fill ARCC Hall with their favourite bonsai trees and welcome the community to explore their displays. President of the society Helen Sturman said the exhibition will serve as a celebration for all the previous members who laid the foundation and for those who have kept the group alive. "It's amazing that the club has kept going for 40 years," she said. The exhibition will be open to the public this Saturday and Sunday from 9am and 4pm and will offer live demonstrations and free workshops. IN OTHER NEWS: Bonsai trees are living plants that are grown in a way that create an artistic representation of a full-sized, mature tree in nature. Ms Sturman said she only began tending to bonsai trees seven years ago yet has "gained so much in the process". "You have to have a lot of patience," she said. "And yes, the trees take a long time to grow, but the older they are ... [the] more impressive they really are."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/c6e3e5d5-1be7-4caa-b4d8-0f39590c508c.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg