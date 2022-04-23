news, local-news,

Model aeroplane enthusiasts from far and wide were thrilled to gather this weekend at the Uranquinty flying field to celebrate all that the craft has to offer. The Wagga Model Aero Club (WMAC) held its 48th Controller Military Scale Aircraft Display over the weekend, following in its tradition of holding the event close to ANZAC Day. "It's the clubs way of showing our respect to current and former service persons that have been in the military for Australia," said competition director BJ Padman. Mr Padman is ex-military - along with most of his family - having served in the Royal Australian Air Force previously. "My love of aviation and flight is what's drawn me to aero modelling after I've left the Air Force," he said. "Most of the entrants out here have some connection with the military." Club president Richard Carroll completed 15 years in the Army Reserves. When it comes to model aeroplanes, what he loves most is the mechanical side of it - making sure everything comes together perfectly for the model to take flight. The WMAC was formed in 1966 and has been hosting these events since 1973, with all the model aeroplanes based off aircraft used in military conflicts. Ray Ogle from Canberra has been coming ever since the first event, with a huge interest in aircraft from WW2, having been born shortly after the end of the war. He grew up at the end of the RAAF Base in Richmond and said his love for model aeroplanes developed from a young age. "The best thing about this is the amount of competitions and rally's and get-togethers ... you get to meet people, get more practice at flying at other fields," he said. Over the years Mr Ogle's seen many changes to the craft, with bigger battery powers meaning "you can do almost anything these days". Brad Howard has been travelling from Richmond in Sydney to Uranquinty for the event since 1996, and said it's the country charm that brings him back. His dad was a pilot with the RAAF, so Mr Howard has been around aeroplanes since he was two years old. He met his now brother-in-law in high school, and they both shared a love for aviation and modelling. "I ended up marrying his sister and you could say [it was] because of model aeroplanes," Mr Howard said.

