Thousands lined Wagga's main street on Monday to honour the serving and those who have served before them. The day was particularly significant to commemorate the end of one long-running conflict for Australian servicemen and women. "This year you may notice the parade of veterans was led by the veterans who have served in Afghanistan, as this is the first Anzac Day since withdrawal of Australian troops from that war," said Wagga RSL Sub-branch president David Gardiner. IN OTHER NEWS: People of all ages came out to remember the fallen and the way in which conflict echoes through generations was on display. Edward Suttie, 10, embraces the day and all of the ceremony that surrounds it as he comes from a family steeped in military history. Edward's great-great uncle Joseph Kauter is thought by his family to be the first Australian infantryman to be killed in World War II. In 1939 he was stationed at Royal Military college Duntroon and when his commandant, a British soldier, returned to the UK, he took Mr Kauter with him and then to the front, said Edward's father Joseph Suttie. "They were deployed as part of the British expeditionary force in France in May 1940," he said. "They were part of the counterattack at Arras ... to try and defend the soldiers at Dunkirk and my great-uncle Joseph Kauter was killed in that action. "It was the first action by British forces in the war and my great-uncle was the only Australian in that force, so he was the first Australian infantryman to die in World War II." With all that history behind him, Edward took up the trumpet so he could play the Last Post in honour of his ancestors. On Anzac Day he played the Last Post at The Rock at 5.45am and then at Collingullie at 8am. "We did a procession for St Mark's Day and for the dead Anzacs and it was solemn," Edward said. Alan Carroll served in Vietnam and he was proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with his grandson, Charles Marchant, who currently serves in the Navy. "We did our part, we tried and we made the best of what we had," Mr Carroll said of his service. "I might raise a beer today." "It's about respect and remembrance. And being thankful for what we have based on the sacrifice of those who've gone before us," Mr Marchant said. "We usually march together down Baylis Street, granddad rode in a jeep this year. "I always come back here every year I'm not at sea and just be with granddad and appreciate and acknowledge his service and try to follow in his footsteps and contribute my bit on behalf of our family." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

