Just further to the letter Michelle Henderson wrote in concerning Riverina Gums Retirement Village ("Residents not easy targets", April 21). The article that was published concerning safety was to draw attention to the plight of residents and lack of security and sentencing of repeat offenders who continue to break into the village. It was never suggested to have it locked up like Fort Knox, none of the residents there would want to see this. We thank the local paper for bringing it to people's attention. Congratulations on your excellent article "There's no jokes on e-smokes" (April 9). As I expected it's the same people who were trying to convince us that there was no harm in smoking a few cigarettes who are now trying to convince us that e-cigarettes are a positive tool in our efforts to eliminate smoking and its now widely accepted adverse health effects. As they say money speaks every language and as I suspect it's the billion-dollar tobacco industry who are pushing e-smoking. Let's make sure they don't succeed. READ MORE LETTERS: Last year I wrote to The DA praising the CSU student production of As You Like It. This year it is A Midnight Dream, Stephen Root's clever adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream for SoACT I am commending to readers. I need to declare an interest, my daughter and her partner are in the cast. That said, I would have gone to see the show any way. Stephen has transposed Shakespeare's play to 1950s Texas, added country and western musical numbers and made the chorus alternately boot scootin' cow girls and fairies in purple-hued wigs and bordello lingerie. Puck, played by talented local dancer Carter Cummins, imbues the production with wonderful mischievous energy and the leads, particularly the confused young lovers - Eleanor Waters-Jones, Elly Zachariah, Matt Anderson and Stewart McDonald - are delightful and strut their versatility in both vocal and physical antics. The Popular Mechanicals provide wonderful comic interludes as south western USA versions of Shakespeare's yokels and accomplish some impressive slapstick routines. Tony Trench makes great comic capital out of his small role as Snug, aka the lion, in the Pyramis and Thisbe play within a play. Blayke Thomas, as Nick Bottom, has his work cut out for him carrying much of the action forward. While his enunciation and accent can still use a bit of refining (the accents generally are all over the shop but in a comic romp like this that doesn't much matter) his comic presence and timing are a joy and he brings a wistful astonishment to his unexpected tryst with Titania and her morning after disownment of him. Ashley Veigel and Susan Pottie make fine fairy royalty and the whole production works both as homage to its source material and in its own cheeky, and sometimes poignant, musical theatre terms. There are another four performances at the CSU Playhouse: evening shows on April 29 and 30 and matinees on April 24 and May 1. I urge theatre lovers to book tickets now. You won't be disappointed. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

