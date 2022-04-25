news, local-news,

A P-plater has had his licence taken after being clocked driving more than 50 kilometres over the speed limit under the influence of multiple drugs. Wagga Highway Patrol pulled over a 27 year-old man on Thursday April 21 driving a ford falcon sedan travelling north on Byrnes Road Harefield near Wagga travelling at 152 kilometres per hour in a 100 zone. Police administered a roadside drug test that came up positive for both cannabis and meth. IN OTHER NEWS: The driver was arrested and taken to the Wagga Wagga Police Station where he failed a secondary drug test, before police issued the driver an infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by more that 45 kilometres per hour and failing to display P plates. His licence was suspended for 6 months and police say further legal action will be taken upon receipt of laboratory results.

