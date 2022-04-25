news, local-news,

THOUSANDS of people attended the Anzac Day dawn service in Wagga's Victory Memorial Gardens on Monday morning. This year, the service - organised by Legacy Club of Wagga - was held at 5.30am, half an hour earlier than in previous years, with the eternal flame at the memorial in the gardens lit up by red light for the first time. Legacy Club of Wagga education officer John Ferguson said he was very pleased to see the significant number of younger people who were among the crowd. "It's quite an emotional day for all of us and I think the important thing we see is the number of younger people coming along these days and the number of children of school age," Mr Ferguson said. Those who attended the dawn service had similar thoughts, with many also noticing the large number of Wagga's young people contributing to the commemoration. "Seeing a group of young children laying a couple of wreaths was a beautiful sight to behold," Wagga resident Di Dodds said. "An absolutely amazing turnout. Great to see the Anzac spirit lives on." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Ferguson was also pleased to see a sea of people pay their respects at the dawn service this year following two previous years which had been heavily affected by COVID-19 restrictions. "Anzac Day is a remembrance of all our service people who have gone right through Australian history and made the nation the great nation that it is," he said. Seeing the significant support for Anzac Day each and every year was a promising sign that the commemoration and honour will continue to live on, according to Mr Ferguson. "I believe Anzac Day will live on forever in Australia," he said. David Thorley, who delivered the commemorative address during the dawn service, said he was also thankful for the community's show of support this year. "Particularly those that are younger members of the community and those who brought along young children," he said. "It is a day for reflection, gratitude and mateship." Among the younger generation to take part in the service were Wagga Christian College school captains Amy Combs and Samuel Ceccato who read the preamble to the poem "In Flanders Fields" on stage.

