Lieutenant Tayla Garner remembers the day she first decided she wanted to be a soldier. She was only a child and she was marching in her local Anzac day march in Jervis Bay. "I think I decided when I was about seven that I wanted to join the army, " she said with a wide smile. "It was Anzac day. Every year we did a march and I would march with my neighbour, he's a veteran. He's in his 80s now. Every year I would march with him side by side, with all the veterans, down the main street in Huskisson. "And it was this really proud moment to be able to march with them. And I decided then, I wanted to be one of these people." She eventually joined the army aged 19 as a general service officer at the Australian Defence Force Academy. She studied a bachelor of science there, and also completed an honours in Neurological Biochemistry, before moving on to the Royal Military College at Duntroon, graduating in 2019 as fully fledged leftenant. She then spent time in Darwin as a medical officer, before eventually making her way to Wagga as a company 2nd in command. As Anzac day comes around year on year, she is always brought back to the reason she is where she is today. And over 100 years on from the first Anzac day, the role it plays in the defence community is as important as ever, even for the young soldiers currently serving. Sergeant Timothy Pollock from Training Support Company at Kapooka is one of those soldiers, and for him Anzac day is an almost spiritual experience. "Anzac day is special every year, it never ceases to be special," he said. "When you're at the ceremony and you're listening to the Ode, you can feel the ambience change. I always imagine that they're there watching and appreciating everything we do for them." Lieutenant Garner's veteran neighbour is "like a surrogate grandfather" and has proudly been to every parade and graduation Lieutenant Garner has been part of since she joined. And because of him, Anzac day will always hold a special significance for her. "I think you're a veteran from the day you put on a uniform," said Lieutenant Garner. "You've been serving your country and Anzac day is a really important time for reflection and a little bit of a pat on the back. You feel a really deep connection with all of those people who have served before." "It's very humbling."

