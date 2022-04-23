sport, local-sport,

Barellan remain on top of the Farrer League ladder after a fast start to their clash with Charles Sturt University paid dividends. The Two Blues held their rivals goalless in the first half at Barellan Recreation Ground on Saturday on their way to a 9.8 (62) to 5.8 (38) victory. Coach Alex Lawder is thrilled with how they've kicked off their campaign. "If someone would have said to me we'd be two wins and a draw after three rounds I probably wouldn't have believed them but it's just great for all the guys and all the locals to have some belief and some confidence in what we're building and what we are implementing," Lawder said. "We know on our day we can beat anyone." READ MORE Unlike their first two games, this time around Barellan were able to jump out to an early lead before holding on. It is something Lawder went into the clash looking to achieve. "We started like a house on fire, which was one of our focuses, so it was good to get the ball rolling and leave them goalless for the first half," he said. "I was very happy with the start of the game, as it was a very tight and congested game, but to be challenged with CSU were really coming at us and respond to bring it home was very pleasing." Barellan now have another bye before a clash with the Northern Jets. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/d55b3d0f-8c93-4712-b8b7-3b169e15332a.jpg/r13_85_3015_1781_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg