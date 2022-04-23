Big display from Wagga City brings up century

sport, local-sport,

After finishing in the 90s three times last season, Wagga City cracked the century at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday. The Boiled Lollies produced a 15-try demotion of Leeton to run out 103-7 winners. Noa Rabici crossed four times against his former club while Steven Tracey, who kicked 14 conversions, and John Vakatalai both snared hat-tricks. It was a great way for new coach James Beaufils, who was out of the country for the first two rounds, to hit the ground running. "It was a good way to bounce back," Beaufils said. "The last few weeks we've had some chopping and changing with guys in and out but this week we really wanted to get back on board, get back to the processes, get back to the communication and get on with the season." Wagga City did it without a number of faces as well however Beaufils was pleased with how Mikaera Smylie stood up while Sheldon Tovio continues to impress. READ MORE

