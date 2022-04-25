news, local-news,

Alongside the dawn service, the gunfire breakfast and the Anzac Day march, is a small but important symbol commonly used as a totem of remembrance and peace. The humble rosemary sprig has long been associated with memory and is widely worn on Anzac Day. One coffee group in Wagga spent Friday morning at Legacy House pruning and clipping rosemary into the sprigs ready to adorn the lapels of the thousands who will attend Anzac Day events today. Ancient Greek scholars were said to wear garlands of rosemary on their heads when taking exams in the belief it would improve one's memory, and it is that belief that lent the herb its resonance as a sign of remembrance. IN OTHER NEWS: The wild rosemary that grows on the Gallipoli peninsula gives the herb a particular significance for Australians come April 25. In the 1980s, cuttings from Gallipoli were planted in nurseries across Australia to support Avenues of Honour. The Legacy coffee group is made up of the widows of Vietnam veterans who honour their husbands with this small act of service, but also enjoy the time catching up with each other. Robin Jacob's late husband Bill served in the conflict and she has been involved with the Legacy group as a way to stay connected. She has helped prepare the rosemary over the last two years since he passed away. Anzac Day was an important event for Bill and it is a tradition that Robin and her family are keeping alive. "My youngest grandchild used to march with him, and now his mother marches with him and he wears Bill's medals," she said. Carol Rokay's husband Peter served in Vietnam between 1969-70. She credits the Legacy organisation for the support she received after Peter passed. Anzac Day continues to be important as a day when she thinks about Peter that little bit more than usual. "It's an important day in our family," she said. Catherine Lancaster's late husband John used to be the Legacy president and was a Vietnam veteran. For Catherine, Anzac Day is as important today as ever and preparing the rosemary is a sombre reminder of the sacrifice of all service personnel. As rosemary is synonymous with remembering those who served in war, so too does it become a symbol of the peace they all want. "Peace is so important," Mrs Lancaster said. "The people who want peace the most, are generally the people in the armed services," Mrs Rokay said. "They hate war, they've been there. They've seen it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LaTz6t6zrL4a4C48zvWheg/5e6af847-9981-455a-83fa-40fdbbc513cc.jpg/r651_348_3749_2098_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg