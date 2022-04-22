news, local-news,

Wagga veteran Ken May is hoping to see a show of support across the city this Anzac Day. Mr May, the Wagga RSL Sub-Branch vice-president, served in the Royal Australian Air Force for 22 years. "Anzac Day means a heck of a lot," he said. "I had my grandfather who fought in the Battle of Ball's Bluff War and in the First World War and my uncle who lost his life in the First World War and two uncles who served in World War II." For those who served, Anzac Day is a day of intense emotion and gratitude, remembering and honouring those who were loved and lost at war. "It's [Anzac Day] something that just does something to me, I just enjoy it, it's a whole lot of work but it just does something to me," Mr May said. Mr May generally marches down Baylis Street on Anzac Day and said the parade is a highlight of the day and should be commemorated by everyone in the city. IN OTHER NEWS: "Just to march up the street and see all of the kids' faces, they are the best part, if we didn't have adults it wouldn't be a problem because the kids are the ones we have to impress and give them enjoyment," he said. Mr May said his 20-odd years serving the country were the best years of his life. "I joined the air force well before my 17th birthday, so I had to hang out around home until I turned 17," he said. "The day I turned 17 was the day I joined the air force and I loved every minute of it. Circumstances meant I had to get out after 22 years otherwise I probably would have gone right through until retirement age." To this day, Mr May visits the Wagga Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) base and the experience is always the same. "It still does something to me every time I go out there," he said. "I joined the air force cadets at 14 and loved going to the RAAF bases and seeing the aircraft and thinking; 'yeah, this is for me'." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/0ec9a270-ac9c-41d3-9d37-d2f433c4e0dc.jpg/r0_173_2953_1841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg